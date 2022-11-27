Born has big scoring day in UNI win vs Northern Illinois

(Cedar Falls) Northern Iowa defeated Northern Illinois 83-76 in men’s basketball on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers put up 51 2nd half points in the win.

Sophomore Bowen Born, of Norwalk, scored 30 points. Born hit 12/15 from the free-throw line. Landon Wolf submitted 19 points and five rebounds off the bench. Tytan Anderson contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. Michael Duax made 5/6 shot attempts to finish with 11 points.

Northern Illinois made a 3-pointer with 2:07 to play which cut the deficit to two points, but UNI outscored them 9-4 the rest of the way. Born made six straight free-throws in the final 42 seconds.

UNI starts conference play at Bradley on Wednesday.