ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
freightwaves.com

North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
ARIZONA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com

3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive. According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Abagail Cantrell, a missing 16-year-old from Rutherford County. Deputies said Cantrell was last seen on Race Path Church Road wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Deputies described Cantrell as around 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy