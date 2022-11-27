Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
The Best, Worst and Most Likely 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Winners
With Survivor Series done, WWE is officially at the end of its pay-per-view schedule for 2022, and that means we have two months before the next big show on January 28, the Royal Rumble. This event kicks off WrestleMania season and puts one man and one woman on the path...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, William Regal and More
Kevin Owens may be gearing up to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if recent creative is any indication, but that does not mean the company's resident Prizefighter is healthy. The status of KO's injured knee is at the forefront of this week's collection of rumors, which...
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and for the first time since then, the self-proclaimed "Devil" spoke to the fans Wednesday night on Dynamite. The new top dog in All Elite Wrestling headlined a show that also featured the third match in the...
Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson Talks Headlining UFC Orlando
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his best UFC knockouts, fighting Kevin Holland, his friendship with Jack Black and why he hates fighting wrestlers.
