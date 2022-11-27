ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
CORVALLIS, OR
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 23 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
