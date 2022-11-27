Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO