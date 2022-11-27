Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Oregon's blowout win over Washington State
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman as he discusses the team's 74-60 victory over the visiting Washington State Cougars. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down his career-night vs Washington State
Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante had a career night against the visiting Washington State Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Ducks' 74-60 win. He breaks down how it all happened. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
Assessing Oregon State’s Quarterback Situation After Chance Nolan’s Departure
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who opened the 2022 season as the team’s starting signal caller, has entered his name in the Transfer Portal, 247Sports reported Thursday afternoon. Nolan left the Beavers’ fifth game of the season, a loss at Utah, with a neck strain and concussion, and he...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Nov. 23 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
