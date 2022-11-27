OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oxford community marked the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting with a day of remembrance. November 30, 2021, the first shots rang out at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. One year later, at the same time, the residents of small town paused for a moment of silence to remember those killed, and to stand with those who survived.

