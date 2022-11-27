Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Criminal proceedings paused for Oxford High School shooter's parents
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose son killed four students at Oxford High School one year ago this week, is on hold after a Michigan Supreme Court ruling. The court sent the Crumbleys' case back to the Michigan Court of Appeals to decide...
abc12.com
Michigan's 2024 presidential primary may happen a month early
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's 2024 presidential primary could be held a month sooner than usual. There's a push to have votes cast on the second Tuesday in February, rather than the traditional date on the second Tuesday in March. The Michigan Senate voted 34-1 in favor of the proposal.
abc12.com
Michigan police agencies beefing up speed limit enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Extra police will be looking for you. Dozens of police agencies across Michigan are planning extra overtime patrols to target speeders from now through February. They are reacting to an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Office...
abc12.com
The Michigan Department of Education partners with school districts to help increase test scores post pandemic
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school bells didn't ring during the pandemic. Now, students and educators are playing catchup and dealing with the consequences. The state of Michigan is targeting districts that have fallen behind and stepping in to get students back on track. Many of those districts are right...
abc12.com
Flags lowered on Wednesday in honor of Oxford High School shooting victims
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags across Michigan should fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of four Oxford High School students who died in a shooting one year ago. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation ordering flags to fly at half-staff to remember the four students who died: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
abc12.com
Oxford community marks one year anniversary of school shooting with day of remembrance
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oxford community marked the one year anniversary of the deadly school shooting with a day of remembrance. November 30, 2021, the first shots rang out at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. One year later, at the same time, the residents of small town paused for a moment of silence to remember those killed, and to stand with those who survived.
Comments / 0