Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
wtaw.com
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman was injured in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News a woman...
KFDM-TV
West Brook student posts bond on robbery charge linked to restroom attack
BEAUMONT — KFDM News has learned a 16-year-old is free after posting bond on a robbery charge linked to the West Brook High School restroom attack. Jordon Jermaine Savoy was released Thursday from the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on $50,000 bond. Judge Randy Shelton set the bond earlier...
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth...
bluebonnetnews.com
Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail
An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
Investigators not ruling out foul play in case of missing Newton County man
NEWTON, Texas — Newton County deputies are not ruling out a potential homicide investigation in the case of a missing Newton man. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen by his mom on November 17, 2022 at about 9 a.m. at her Kirbyville home, according to the sheriff's office.
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland
A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the...
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl
VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
$225,000 bond for Sulphur man after 17-month-old child sent to hospital for brain bleed
A Sulphur man has been arrested after a 17-month-old child was sent to the hospital for a brain bleed and skull fracture.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
KFDM-TV
Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case
BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
kjas.com
One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail
On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
KFDM-TV
Crews continue working to remove empty tractor trailer from PA canal
PORT ARTHUR — A major recovery effort continues for a second day to remove an 18 wheeler from a Port Arthur canal. The driver somehow managed to escape without injuries Wednesday when the big rig left Highway 73 near Savannah Avenue and ended up in the waterway. The rig...
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
