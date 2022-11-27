ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
IVANHOE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl

VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case

BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)

Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
BUNA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail

On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

