We’re happy to welcome Ashley Siler, the Director of Operations for the Neosho Chamber of Commerce! She’s here to tell us about all Neosho has to offer with the holidays season among us. The Lighting of the Park, Breakfast with Santa, and of course the upcoming Neosho Christmas Parade! You won’t want to miss all they have to offer!

NEOSHO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO