Shoppers spend record $5.29B online Thanksgiving Day

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

(WTVO) — Many stores chose not open on Thanksgiving Day, but that did not stop shoppers from going online.

Online shoppers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving Day. That was a 2.9% more than last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

It also predicted that the best day to buy a toy was Saturday, while sporting goods and apparel was Sunday. The best day for computers will be “Cyber Monday,” when discounts are expected to reach 27%.

