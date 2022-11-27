Shoppers spend record $5.29B online Thanksgiving Day
(WTVO) — Many stores chose not open on Thanksgiving Day, but that did not stop shoppers from going online.
Online shoppers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving Day. That was a 2.9% more than last year, according to Adobe Analytics.
It also predicted that the best day to buy a toy was Saturday, while sporting goods and apparel was Sunday. The best day for computers will be “Cyber Monday,” when discounts are expected to reach 27%.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0