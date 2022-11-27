Purdue running back Devin Mockobee 'knew I needed to put on a show' against Indiana

BLOOMINGTON - Devin Mockobee was constantly asked throughout the week if he was OK.

Repeatedly, Purdue's redshirt freshman walk-on running back would assure the inquirer that he was indeed fine.

Mockobee had to be fine.

This was the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana and Bloomington is the closest thing to a homecoming for the Boonville, Indiana native.

"Having to miss out on games, especially an injury, it gives me a fire," said Mockobee, who was pulled from last week's game after hitting his head and had to clear concussion protocol to play against the Hoosiers. "I hate not being able to play, especially when I’ve been in a position now where I sort of have a role to fill."

Mockobee had no role at the beginning of the season, but by now he does and on Saturday his role was to lead Purdue to the Big Ten West division championship with a 30-16 win over the Hoosiers.

Mockobee rushed for 99 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. He caught five passes for 58 yards, which jumpstarted a sluggish first-half offense once the second half began.

When this year started, Mockobee was buried on the running back depth chart. The season opener came and went without Mockobee getting into the backfield versus Penn State.

A week later, because the Boilermakers were beating Indiana State so badly, Mockobee got 13 carries and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Another touchdown the week after at Syracuse, but limited carries that day and the following game against Florida Atlantic.

Then, his big breakout.

Mockobee had 112 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. His touchdown was a jolt for the Boilermakers and after Saturday's performance, Mockobee has 849 rushing yards on just 165 carries, averaging 5.1 per, and eight touchdowns.

Purdue doesn't get a lot of 1,000-yard rushers and Mockobee would probably be the unlikeliest if he can get 151 yards over the next two games - the Big Ten Championship and whichever bowl game Purdue competes in, two games that wouldn't even be on the schedule had Mockobee not emerged after an injury to original starter King Doerue.

"He’s a difference maker," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "This was a guy who just wanted to take a chance to prove himself. We wouldn’t be here today without him. He’s that valuable of a player."

Mockobee originally committed to Navy, then decided to stay closer to home and walk-on for the Boilermakers, the only major program who'd give him a chance.

He's rewarded the Boilermakers for their faith.

On Saturday, he rewarded the people who knew Mockobee could do this all along, who watched him rush for more than 3,500 yards and 45 touchdowns on a ridiculous 9.7 yards per carry over four seasons at Boonville High, where he also was the Indiana state champion in long jump.

"A lot of people from Boonville came out today," Mockobee said. "Half the town probably. I knew I needed to put on a show."

He did, but also showed how much of a more well-rounded player he's becoming.

Pass catching is not his strength, but on the first drive of the second half, caught a swing pass behind him, spun around, and waltzed for a first down on what became Purdue's go-ahead touchdown drive.

On the backbreaking touchdown that all but crushed IU's chances at a comeback - a 60-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell to Charlie Jones - Mockobee, not known for his blocking, picked up the blitz which allowed O'Connell enough time to hit the open receiver in stride.

"He is just humble, hard working and continues to get better," Brohm said. "He doesn’t need any of the credit."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.