Auburn football QB Robby Ashford says he played through sprained AC joint this season

TUSCALOOSA — Following Auburn football's 49-27 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, quarterback Robby Ashford revealed he's been battling some injuries.

Specifically, Ashford said he's suffered a bruised rotator cuff, sprained trapezius muscle, sprained index finger and an AC joint sprain. He said he suffered the latter in the second half of the Missouri game Sept. 24.

"It progressively got worse with pretty much everything I've been doing," he said. "... I feel proud just knowing I can go out there and still do it even when I'm hurt. There were plenty of nights where I couldn't sleep because I was in so much pain, (my) shoulder swollen. (There were a) whole lot of weeks where I couldn't throw in practice until game day."

Ashford finished Saturday's game 11-of-23 for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also logged one of his most impressive throws of the season in the second quarter when he tossed a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson in the end zone. The ball was placed perfectly between the cornerback in coverage and the safety coming over.

He also ran for 121 yards and scored twice on the ground, the first Auburn player to score two rushing touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams did it in 2003.

"I feel like (the injuries) didn't have me as confident (this season) because I was in so much pain," Ashford said. "I knew I couldn't show that on the field. It was just — I have to go out there and fight for my guys. Anyone who says anything about me, oh I suck as a quarterback or whatever, they wouldn't get out there and do anything I did. I only do this because I love this team to death, and I love this program to death. These coaches and everybody."

Ashford, who ended the regular season with a 49.2% completion percentage and more than 2,300 total yards, said he physically feels "all right" and is focused on getting healthy for next season under whoever the next coach at Auburn is.

The 6-foot-3 Ashford appeared in every game for the Tigers this season and started nine, putting him in the conversation to be the starting quarterback next season.

"It's time to get healthy and get ready for this 2023 season because it's going to be fun," Ashford said. "Like I tell everybody now: We have no other goals except for whatever coach comes in here, I want him to know, even in year one, we're trying to compete for an SEC championship and a national title. And we're not going to stop until we get that and bring Auburn back to Auburn."

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.