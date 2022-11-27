Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
University of Connecticut
#8 Huskies Reach 9-0 With Win Over Oklahoma State
STORRS – When the UConn men's basketball team took on Iowa State last Sunday in its final game of the PKI in Oregon, team mainstays Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo struggled with foul trouble and had to rely on teammates to pick up the slack in order to get the victory.
University of Connecticut
No. 8 UConn MBB Meets Oklahoma State In BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle
STORRS, Conn. – It really hasn't been all that long since the UConn men's basketball team played at Gampel Pavilion, but the Huskies are a very different team than the one that left the Gampel floor on Nov. 18. UConn returns to its on-campus home on Thursday night as...
University of Connecticut
SASP Announces November Husky High Fives Winners
STORRS, Conn. - The Student Athlete Success Program (SASP) announced the Husky High Five winners for the month of November. The Husky High Five award recognizes UConn student-athletes that demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, growth, and improvement in their commitment to succeeding in the classroom, their sport, and/or in the area of service and leadership. This award recognizes and honors students who have achieved success in these areas through hard work and dedication. When nominating for the Husky High Five, recipients are selected on the criteria of demonstrating significant achievement in their coursework despite various challenges and showing growth in the areas of academics, personal development, leadership, and service.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free
If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
montanaoutdoor.com
Humongous buck of lifetime
Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
$2 Million Iowa Lottery Winner “Kept Quiet” as Community Buzzed
Imagine knowing you were holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million and somehow be able to control yourself so well that you don't tell anyone in the community. Tamara Sheehan, you have my admiration. Back on October 10, Sheehan matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. However, since she...
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
Comments / 0