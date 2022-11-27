Roundup: John Glenn girls fall to Dragons

VINCENT — An early deficit was too much for the John Glenn girls to overcome in Vincent Warren's The Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum on Saturday.

The Muskies (1-1) trailed 18-12 through one quarter and never recovered in a 78-47 loss to Proctorville Fairland.

Mya Oliver had 12 of her team-high 19 points in the first half, but John Glenn was down 41-26 at the half and 61-41 entering the fourth.

Jessica Church added 12 points and Mckinzi Linscott chipped in eight points for John Glenn, which was 13 of 31 from the field, 1 of 9 on 3s, and 18 of 28 at the line.

Bree Allen and Bailey Russell, who made four 3s, scored 20 points apiece and Tomi Hinkle added 11 points to lead the Dragons.

Fisher Catholic 56, Rosecrans 15: Ellie Bruce poured in 18 points with 10 rebounds and Ava Albert added 14 points, as the visiting Irish routed the Bishops in Mid-State League Cardinal Division play at Rogge Gymnasium.

Voni Bethel had five of her 10 points in the first quarter and Albert hit a 3 to stake Fisher to a 15-6 lead through one quarter.

Their advantage grew to 32-10 at the half, as Albert scored eight in the second quarter, while the Irish led 45-15 entering the fourth.

Alaina Berry scored six points and Emily Jenkins added five for the Bishops, who were 6 of 35 from the field and 0 of 11 behind the arc. They committed 20 turnovers to eight by the Irish, while Jenna McLaughlin grabbed 11 rebounds and four steals in the loss.

The Irish made 21 of 49 field goals and 8 of 20 3s and held a 35-27 edge on the glass with 14 offensive rebounds.

Morgan 45, Belpre 37: The Raiders (1-2) scored their first win of the season in Vincent Warren's The Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum, but no other information was available.

Boys Basketball

Fairland 41, Morgan 38: The Raiders nearly overcame a second-half deficit before falling to the Dragons in Vincent Warren's The Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum.

Morgan trailed 18-12 at the half and 24-15 early in the third before pulling even at 28 entering the fourth. However, the Raiders fell short in their season opener.

No other information was available.