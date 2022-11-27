Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Bay News 9
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
Bay News 9
Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
Bay News 9
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
Bay News 9
Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem
SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
Bay News 9
Police: Officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him in face
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer in the face at a gas station Thursday morning, authorities said. A man identified as Benjamin Joseph Remley, 36, of Deltona, was pronounced dead at a Daytona Beach hospital, according to a police news release. Florida Department of Corrections records show Remley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released in February.
Bay News 9
Former Seminole tax collector seeks reduced sentence after aiding investigations
ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to persuade a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
Bay News 9
Brevard school board chair, sheriff propose stricter disciplinary policy
COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board chairman and Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Monday announced plans to crack down on classroom interruptions with a new school disciplinary policy. What You Need To Know. Brevard County is establishing a new school disciplinary policy. School administrators don't have the tools...
Bay News 9
Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct
The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
