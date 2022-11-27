ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Bay News 9

Brevard school board chair, sheriff propose stricter disciplinary policy

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board chairman and Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Monday announced plans to crack down on classroom interruptions with a new school disciplinary policy. What You Need To Know. Brevard County is establishing a new school disciplinary policy. School administrators don't have the tools...
Bay News 9

Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct

The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

