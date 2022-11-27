ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash

Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it. Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI …. Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shots fired, Police are investigating

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened this evening in the area of the 400 block of S 6th st. There are reports of property damages. Rockford PD have not released any information. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford students traumatized by COVID, grades plummet: Report

Students lost months of learning when the pandemic started, then had an entire year of remote classes. Local school district leaders shared the trauma on their students Wednesday. Rockford students traumatized by COVID, grades plummet: …. Students lost months of learning when the pandemic started, then had an entire year...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago 'Empty the Shelters' event

Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual "Empty the Shelters" event. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city

The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city. Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city. The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…

Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Guilford opens NIC-10 play by downing Jefferson

Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit. 300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping …. Rascal's Bar and Grill is raising...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lawsuit filed in Chicago hockey team bus crash

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed into a school bus carrying members of a Chicago hockey team. Lawsuit filed in Chicago hockey team bus crash. A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year

Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style …. Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy