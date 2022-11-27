Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Related
WIFR
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
MyStateline.com
Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash
Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it. Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI …. Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shots fired, Police are investigating
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened this evening in the area of the 400 block of S 6th st. There are reports of property damages. Rockford PD have not released any information. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can...
MyStateline.com
Rockford students traumatized by COVID, grades plummet: Report
Students lost months of learning when the pandemic started, then had an entire year of remote classes. Local school district leaders shared the trauma on their students Wednesday. Rockford students traumatized by COVID, grades plummet: …. Students lost months of learning when the pandemic started, then had an entire year...
MyStateline.com
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago 'Empty the Shelters' event
Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual "Empty the Shelters" event. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to...
MyStateline.com
Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city
The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city. Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city. The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted...
MyStateline.com
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old …. A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship …. Scholarships...
rockfordscanner.com
Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…
Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
MyStateline.com
Guilford opens NIC-10 play by downing Jefferson
Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit. 300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping …. Rascal's Bar and Grill is raising...
MyStateline.com
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
Person rescued from car after N. Main crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person had to be cut out of a car following a crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Main and John Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. Details on injuries in the crash were not immediately available. DEVELOPING…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
MyStateline.com
Lawsuit filed in Chicago hockey team bus crash
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed into a school bus carrying members of a Chicago hockey team. Lawsuit filed in Chicago hockey team bus crash. A lawsuit has been filed after a semi-trailer slammed...
Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style …. Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw...
Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest retires after decades on the job
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest spent his last day on the job Wednesday, marking the end of decades of service. The community held a retirement party for Ernest, Chief Deputy Perry Gay and Lt. John Hare. “I feel so blessed to serve the community that...
Pedestrian ticketed after getting hit by car on Madison’s east side
Madison police say a person was injured -- and ticketed -- after being hit by a slow-moving car near East Towne Mall.
MyStateline.com
Boone County Sheriff's Office holds retirement ceremony for three officers
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Illinois lawmakers...
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
Police find 92 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Rockford raid
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Alberto Miranda, 24, after a drug raid of a residence on S. Alpine Road on Wednesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents found 92.5 pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of fentanyl, along with a loaded gun, during the search of […]
Comments / 0