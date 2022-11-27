Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Are ‘Chillin’ in New Photos Together

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK are together at last.

After collaborating on their sweet pop tune “ Ice Cream ” in 2020 — but filming the music video for the song separately, to be safe during the pandemic — Gomez and BLACKPINK have now crossed paths in person.

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Gomez shared a slideshow of photos of herself posing with Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, with everyone looking happy to be in each other’s company.

“Selpink chillin,” Gomez captioned her pictures with BLACKPINK.

Gomez wore jeans with a black top and coat, while the girls of BLACKPINK — who have been on tour — dressed in cute, coordinating band merch.

See their photos together on Instagram .