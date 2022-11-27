Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Are ‘Chillin’ in New Photos Together
Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK are together at last.
After collaborating on their sweet pop tune “ Ice Cream ” in 2020 — but filming the music video for the song separately, to be safe during the pandemic — Gomez and BLACKPINK have now crossed paths in person.
On Saturday (Nov. 26), Gomez shared a slideshow of photos of herself posing with Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, with everyone looking happy to be in each other’s company.
Related
BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform 'Liar' Together in Los Angeles11/26/2022
“Selpink chillin,” Gomez captioned her pictures with BLACKPINK.
Gomez wore jeans with a black top and coat, while the girls of BLACKPINK — who have been on tour — dressed in cute, coordinating band merch.
See their photos together on Instagram .More from Billboard
Comments / 0