FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory
Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University. A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl
Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB
At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Ready for its closeup? Albany directs money to beautification efforts
The city of Albany is putting in great efforts to look more beautiful and attract more tourism; and after approval of several supplemental budgets on Monday Nov. 28, that means more flower baskets, snowflakes, tree lights and cleanup of Waverly Lake. The money comes from an unexpected influx in transient...
