Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
9-8-1, FB: 6
(nine, eight, one; FB: six)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
9-8-1, FB: 6
(nine, eight, one; FB: six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0