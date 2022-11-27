Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Law license taken away from former APD officer
Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The …. A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement. Missing Santa Fe man found dead, police say. A person who was reported missing was found...
Rio Grande Sun
State Authorities Investigating Española Cop Shooting Suspect
State authorities are investigating the shooting of a man by Española Police in the city’s public housing last week. Jerome Naranjo, 38, was shot inside an apartment at 125 B Calle Del Sol, part of the Española Housing Authority, after police spotted a gun in his hand during a physical confrontation with officers Nov. 22, according to the New Mexico State Police.
Former Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Deputy pleads guilty to false imprisonment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After detaining and tasing a 15-year-old student in 2019, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes has pled guilty to falsely imprisoning the student. Barned faces up to 18 months in prison for the felony. Law enforcement lapel video showed the former officer tasing an Española Valley High student in May of […]
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
NMDOT-owned vacant homes causing nuisance in Belen
While the NMDOT's priority is maintaining roadways, a spokseperson said they'll have maintenance crews do at least monthly checks on the vacant properties in Belen. Neighbors claim that's not enough.
APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
New Mexico man arrested after allegedly dismembering and disemboweling wife ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Thanksgiving after relatives found him alongside the body of his wife, who he allegedly dismembered ahead of the family dinner.
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
FBI offers reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
News Release FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of a Laguna Pueblo man. On August 12, 2021, Victor G. Jones, 42, was ...
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death but on Tuesday, asked to take back the plea, claiming he didn’t realize he could spend the rest of his life […]
Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
Rio Grande Sun
Waste Authority Worker Dies On the Job
North Central Solid Waste employee Alfred Trujillo, 47, died on Nov. 23 after being run over by an trash truck, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar. A press release from North Central Solid Waste General Manager Janet Saucedo said Trujillo was injured on Tuesday, Nov....
4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
krwg.org
3 Albuquerque police officers on leave after fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents. Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the...
