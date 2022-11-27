ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.

