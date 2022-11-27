ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
Fox17

Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
Fox17

Body of missing Leighton Township man found in Ottawa County

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a tragic update to a missing person case out of Leighton Township. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was reported missing last week. Ottawa County deputies found Martinez dead by the lakeshore on Monday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. We're told...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Fox17

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman to retire spring 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Shea Lehman has announced he will retire this spring. The city of Grand Rapids says Chief Lehman joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) in 2016 after spending 29 years with the Aurora Fire Department in Illinois. In that time,...
