Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
No injuries after small fire on Grand Haven school bus
A school bus driver and two students were able to safely get off the bus after a small fire broke out.
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
Body of missing Leighton Township man found in Ottawa County
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a tragic update to a missing person case out of Leighton Township. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was reported missing last week. Ottawa County deputies found Martinez dead by the lakeshore on Monday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. We're told...
Search teams back out Thursday to find missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
Police and search teams were back out on the ground Thursday looking for a 69-year-old Wyoming man whose family hasn't seen him since the morning of November 21.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman to retire spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Shea Lehman has announced he will retire this spring. The city of Grand Rapids says Chief Lehman joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) in 2016 after spending 29 years with the Aurora Fire Department in Illinois. In that time,...
