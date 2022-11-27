••• I ran into Ramon Velazquez while I was leaving Corazón Comedor the other day, and he gave me a few updates on his many projects: 1) The restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart will now be called Taco Roma (after the Mexico City neighborhood), not Alma Fonda Fina, and the soonest we can hope it’ll open is spring. 2) He is indeed taking over the food program at the M. Special taproom on State Street (Ortega/Cota); it’ll be known as Beast Tacos. 3) Neither of the two projects with Chris Chiarappa—one in the former Romanti-Ezer building (above) at Chapala and Ortega and the other in Goleta’s Turnpike Center—is happening. The improvements required at the Romanti-Ezer building are just too extensive.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO