Montecito, CA

5d ago

PEOPLE DRIVE LIKE COMPLETE PHYSCOS ON THAT ROAD. They tailgate you like crazy, flash there lights at you to move over and your going 80! It’s nuts. I just drove it yesterday

Santa Barbara Edhat

Boat Runs Ashore off Mesa Lane

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a boat that ran ashore near Mesa Lane Wednesday. Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene and discovered a large vessel on Mesa Lane Beach. Fire personnel accessed the beach, located the vessel and discovered a single...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Forecast Storm Totals For Ventura County Continue Falling

Updated--The total amount of rain expected from the system moving through Ventura County is getting to be a smaller and smaller number with each updated forecast. The initial forecast was for 1-2 inches along the coast and valleys with 2-4 inches in the foothills and mountains. As we started to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Updates on the Forthcoming Montecito and State Street Taquerias

••• I ran into Ramon Velazquez while I was leaving Corazón Comedor the other day, and he gave me a few updates on his many projects: 1) The restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart will now be called Taco Roma (after the Mexico City neighborhood), not Alma Fonda Fina, and the soonest we can hope it’ll open is spring. 2) He is indeed taking over the food program at the M. Special taproom on State Street (Ortega/Cota); it’ll be known as Beast Tacos. 3) Neither of the two projects with Chris Chiarappa—one in the former Romanti-Ezer building (above) at Chapala and Ortega and the other in Goleta’s Turnpike Center—is happening. The improvements required at the Romanti-Ezer building are just too extensive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Hybrid plane makes maiden flight in Camarillo

Aviation history was made in Ventura County on Friday, Nov. 18, with the maiden flight of a hybrid-electric airplane expected to be the first electrified model to enter commercial service. Hawthorne-based Ampaire is using a hangar at Camarillo Airport to develop and test hybrid airplanes combining new propulsion systems with...
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Warming Centers Open as Rain Heads for Central Coast

Santa Barbara County has opened four warming centers as rainfall is expected to land on the Central Coast Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a deep moist layer will bring cloudiness and a slight chance of showers to the area. A storm system will enter the region later Thursday into Friday with moderate to locally heavy rain at times.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Holiday cruises announced for 2022 Ventura Parade of Lights, Harbor Lights

This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor holiday cruises and whale watching trips are offered during the winter season. Options include:. One-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise in Ventura Harbor. Cruise of the Ventura Keys to view...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SBCAG Employee Recognized by Association for Commuter Transportation

The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) recognized Peter Williamson of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions division as the 2022, 40 Under 40, recipient at an annual event that took place in Atlanta, Georgia. “This is a tremendous honor for Peter and for our organization,” said Marjie Kirn,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend

SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Two found dead in Ventura County home

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

