5d ago
PEOPLE DRIVE LIKE COMPLETE PHYSCOS ON THAT ROAD. They tailgate you like crazy, flash there lights at you to move over and your going 80! It’s nuts. I just drove it yesterday
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Crashes close Southbound lane of Hwy 101 in Gaviota area
One lane of Highway 101 near the Gaviota Rest Area was closed Friday morning due to the crash. No word on the extent of injuries.
Paraglider rescued after crash near Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County firefighter paramedics responded to a paraglider down off Gibraltar Rd. in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Boat Runs Ashore off Mesa Lane
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a boat that ran ashore near Mesa Lane Wednesday. Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene and discovered a large vessel on Mesa Lane Beach. Fire personnel accessed the beach, located the vessel and discovered a single...
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck, sends it barreling toward motorcyclist in Malibu
Dramatic video captured the moment when a pickup truck involved in a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu flipped on top of an innocent motorcyclist.
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
kvta.com
Forecast Storm Totals For Ventura County Continue Falling
Updated--The total amount of rain expected from the system moving through Ventura County is getting to be a smaller and smaller number with each updated forecast. The initial forecast was for 1-2 inches along the coast and valleys with 2-4 inches in the foothills and mountains. As we started to...
sitelinesb.com
Updates on the Forthcoming Montecito and State Street Taquerias
••• I ran into Ramon Velazquez while I was leaving Corazón Comedor the other day, and he gave me a few updates on his many projects: 1) The restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart will now be called Taco Roma (after the Mexico City neighborhood), not Alma Fonda Fina, and the soonest we can hope it’ll open is spring. 2) He is indeed taking over the food program at the M. Special taproom on State Street (Ortega/Cota); it’ll be known as Beast Tacos. 3) Neither of the two projects with Chris Chiarappa—one in the former Romanti-Ezer building (above) at Chapala and Ortega and the other in Goleta’s Turnpike Center—is happening. The improvements required at the Romanti-Ezer building are just too extensive.
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.
kclu.org
Rain! Tri-Counties going to see two storm systems by the end of the weekend
Rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties. But, it may not be as much as first expected. It’s going to be wet for the next few days, but not as wet as we thought earlier in the week. The first of a pair of storm systems will arrive...
Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend
Rain in the forecast this weekend has the potential to impact many of the holiday events that are scheduled this coming Saturday and Sunday. The post Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Hybrid plane makes maiden flight in Camarillo
Aviation history was made in Ventura County on Friday, Nov. 18, with the maiden flight of a hybrid-electric airplane expected to be the first electrified model to enter commercial service. Hawthorne-based Ampaire is using a hangar at Camarillo Airport to develop and test hybrid airplanes combining new propulsion systems with...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Warming Centers Open as Rain Heads for Central Coast
Santa Barbara County has opened four warming centers as rainfall is expected to land on the Central Coast Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a deep moist layer will bring cloudiness and a slight chance of showers to the area. A storm system will enter the region later Thursday into Friday with moderate to locally heavy rain at times.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma today after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu.
Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone
A deputy on patrol saved a man he found overdosing on a sidewalk in Goleta Monday night by administering a single dose of Naloxone before the ambulance arrived. The post Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Holiday cruises announced for 2022 Ventura Parade of Lights, Harbor Lights
This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor holiday cruises and whale watching trips are offered during the winter season. Options include:. One-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise in Ventura Harbor. Cruise of the Ventura Keys to view...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBCAG Employee Recognized by Association for Commuter Transportation
The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) recognized Peter Williamson of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions division as the 2022, 40 Under 40, recipient at an annual event that took place in Atlanta, Georgia. “This is a tremendous honor for Peter and for our organization,” said Marjie Kirn,...
Brief lockdown at Carpinteria Middle School lifted
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say there is no threat to Carpinteria Middle School after a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
kclu.org
Two found dead in Ventura County home
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
