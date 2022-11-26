ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

WATCH: Moose Muhammad’s insane one handed touchdown catch

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wm6ZP_0jOi7Shy00

It’s the coming out party for the Aggies young players on primetime national television against the #5 ranked LSU Tigers, and Moose Muhammad III has been front and center.

With freshman quarterback Conner Weigman getting the ball to him, Muhammad has showcased everything that gave fans hope that he could become a true weapon.

The best play of the night involving Weigman and Muhammad was undoubtedly the 21 yard touchdown on the first snap of the 4th quarter. Up 24-17 at the time, the Aggies were driving thanks to big runs by Amari Daniels, and some completions to Muhammad and freshman wideout Evan Stewart.

Then, Moose made magic.

List

The 10 best Black Friday deals for the Texas A&M fan in your life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x1fu_0jOi7Shy00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy