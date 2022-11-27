ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous

WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
WAVERLY, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy