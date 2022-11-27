Read full article on original website
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
Officer, 2 others hurt in shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer and two other people were hurt in a shooting on Newtown Road Thursday evening. It happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road, which is right by the intersection with Baker Road, around 3:30 p.m. An officer was alerted to...
2 people remain hospitalized following Virginia Beach officer-involved shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
Former Walmart employee warned management of shooter’s behavior
The employee, who asked to remain anonymous throughout the investigation, began working at the store in August 2019. She worked under the shooter for almost a year, before she quit last May.
City of Chesapeake organizes candlelight vigil for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community came together Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake. Organizers set up flowers and chairs outside the Chesapeake City Park near Greenbrier Parkway. The shooting from last Tuesday took the lives of...
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
'Face the reality of it' | Chesapeake community still healing one week after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s now been one week since a Walmart employee shot and killed six people and injured several others in Chesapeake. Even seven days later, people are still coming to the memorial site to lay flowers, light candles and build crosses. People are still trying to...
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
Police seeking man accused of shooting at vehicle in Franklin
Police in Franklin are currently looking for a man they say fired at a moving vehicle Tuesday evening.
Portsmouth PD search for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion
The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Man arrested, accused in string of weekend robberies in Norfolk
A man has been arrested and accused in a string of robberies over the weekend in Norfolk.
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
Earwitness says loved one's shooting death in Chesapeake wasn't a case of road rage
30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters, and a business owner. Loved ones say all who knew him, loved him. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VFTTRR. Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in Chesapeake …. 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters,...
Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
