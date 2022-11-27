Wylie edges Canutillo, advances in Class 5A Division II playoffs

FORT STOCKTON — Saturday's Canutillo and Wylie game figured to come down to the wire at Panther Stadium.

Wylie made the big plays at the key times and held off the Eagles 21-18 in a Region I-5A Division II semifinal playoff game.

“I was just really proud of the way the guys hung in there, fought through some adversity throughout the game,” Wylie coach Clay Martin said. “I think it was just a great defensive effort, one in which we made some good adjustments at halftime. We just found a way to win.”

Wylie (10-3) advances to play Argyle (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville for the region title. Argyle defeated Grapevine 44-27 on Friday.

Canutillo, which was aiming for its first regional final since 2014, finished its season at 10-3.

"I'm proud of our kids, to get this far and within three points of making it to a regional final says a great deal about our team," Eagles coach Scott Brooks said. "It was a tough, hard fought game. Special teams was a difference. L.J. (Martin) was a tremendous person in our program. He gave everything he had since he joined us in the fourth game of his freshman season. All of our kids did a great job.

"Our future is bright. Abilene Wylie is a good team, and it was a back and forth game."

Canutillo led 18-15 after three quarters. Martin, who finished with 200 yards rushing, scored from 9 yards out but Wylie's Ryan Blake picked up a fumble by Canutillo quarterback Jeremiah Knox and returned it for two points to make it a three-point game.

The Bulldogs scored the game-winning touchdown with seven minutes remaining on an 8-yard run by quarterback K.J. Long, whose came up big in the second half. On the game winning drive, he also completed a 23-yard pass to Braden Regala.

The Bulldogs took a 13-12 lead in the third quarter after a blocked punt and a 1-yard touchdown run by Long, who ran for 22 yards on 4th-and-7 to set up the score.

Nine of Wylie's 13 games have been decided by 10 points or less. The Bulldogs are 6-3 in those tight outcomes, and they're making their deepest postseason run since reaching the Class 4A Division I title game in 2016.

The Bulldogs made two key stops in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Wylie stopped Canutillo inside the 40 after a long kickoff return after Long's touchdown. Canutillo got the ball back with 1:48 left but after one first down turned it over on downs.

Hard-fought first half

Canutillo took a 12-6 lead at halftime behind a lot of Martin and a solid defensive effort.

Martin scored on an 18-yard touchdown run and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass. He finished the first half with 166 yards rushing and also had an interception at the end of the first half. The Eagles missed an extra point and went for two points after the second score, but Martin caught a short pass and was tackled just short of the end zone.

Wylie started fast and led 6-0 just 49 seconds into the game. Landry Carlton had a 72-yard run to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Malachi Daniels.

The Bulldogs also came up big on defense with an interception by Hays Sipe and a fumble recovery in the second quarter. Safety Collin Bruning also sacked Knox in the first quarter to end a promising Eagles drive inside the Bulldogs 20.

“They’ve got a really good defensive football team and an exceptionally good running back,” Coach Martin said. “I think we did a great job of gang tackling, and, in the second half, finding a way to shut him down.”

- Joey Richards contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Wylie edges Canutillo, advances in Class 5A Division II playoffs