Clark County, OH

Christmas meals for those in need to be delivered by German Twp. Fire department

 5 days ago
GERMAN TOWNSHIP — German Township Fire and EMS Association will be delivering warm Christmas meals for those in need in Clark County.

The meals will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

All submissions for meals must be made by December 11.

Submission will be not be accepted through social media.

All requests must either be called or done through e-mail, according to the German Township Fire Department.

For more information, please call (937) 964-8994 or e-mail GTFDChristmasDinners@gmail.com.

