Left wing Jordan Martinook’s hat trick propelled the Carolina Hurricanes past the St. Louis Blues in a thrilling 6-4 road win on Thursday, Dec. 1. “He was really great,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “He knew it [after] the first goal… and I just love the fact that he just turned the page. I mean, he had a tough shift there, and next thing you know, he just said ‘done,’ and next thing you know, he was the best player in the game.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO