Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year.

Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).

TCU held a 41-28 advantage in rebounding. The Horned Frogs led by two at halftime, never trailed after the break, and used a 17-4 stretch in the middle stages of the 2nd half to put the game out of reach.

Iowa matches up with Georgia Tech on Tuesday.