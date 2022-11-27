PALM COAST – The upcoming new boat launch facilities at Waterfront Park received a long-awaited ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday. It was delivered by Palm Coast City staff, the project developers, the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and representatives from Congressman Michael Waltz’s office. The comprehensive construction project will bring a launch for non-motorized boats to one of the city’s most beloved amenities.

