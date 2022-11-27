Read full article on original website
Related
askflagler.com
Palm Coast Staff, Florida Inland Navigation District Break Ground on Waterfront Park Improvements
PALM COAST – The upcoming new boat launch facilities at Waterfront Park received a long-awaited ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday. It was delivered by Palm Coast City staff, the project developers, the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and representatives from Congressman Michael Waltz’s office. The comprehensive construction project will bring a launch for non-motorized boats to one of the city’s most beloved amenities.
Comments / 0