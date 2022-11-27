Read full article on original website
Shelly Segnor
5d ago
He was a nice guy happy walked all over helped in his nephew shop in Brownstown he was loved my many the loss of so many more. R.I.P. BUDDY
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
abc27.com
State Police searching for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley, of West Manchester Township, York County. Meckley was last seen wearing khaki pants, weights about 200 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, and has gray hair, and brown eyes. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
abc27.com
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
Man killed while walking along central Pa. highway
A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died after getting hit by a car along a Lancaster County highway, according to the coroner’s office. Gordon Kopf, of Leola, was hit on the 1400 block of the New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, the coroner’s office said.
abc27.com
York County woman killed in single-vehicle crash
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to the York County Coroner’s office, the vehicle was traveling on Oak Street and crossed over N. Walnut Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle then ran...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
abc27.com
York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.
abc27.com
Police investigate homicide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive person in the street on Nov. 30. According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found the individual in the street with apparent injuries.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
abc27.com
Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
local21news.com
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
