WVNews

Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night. Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his...
