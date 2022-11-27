Stephens has 27 as Chattanooga defeats Murray State 69-66

Jake Stephens' 27 points helped Chattanooga defeat Murray State 69-66 on Saturday night.

Stephens also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Mocs (3-3). Jamal Johnson added 13 points while shooting 3 for 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Demetrius Davis was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Rob Perry led the way for the Racers (3-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Murray State also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Jamari Smith. In addition, Damiree Burns finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

