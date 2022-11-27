ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts at GasBuddy say prices at the pump could drop below $3 a gallon. A gallon of unleaded gasoline cost an average of $3.52 in the U.S. on Monday, down about 12 cents from a week ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
WISH-TV

Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Judge sets January hearing in Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge in the case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January on two major requests in the case. The judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request for a gag order in the case, and on Allen’s request to have the trial moved out of Carroll County.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms. Republican State Rep. Jim Olsen wants to change the age from 21 to 18 years old. It is already getting pushback from Democratic lawmakers. Democrats said expanding gun access to young ages should...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WISH-TV

Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs more deputies

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The department wants to hire nine new “merit” or road deputies to replace personnel that are retiring or leaving the department beginning in December. However the talent pool of interested applicants is shrinking and the competition to hire them is increasing. Hamilton County’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood man sentenced 6 years for embezzling $14 million from employer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for embezzling $14 million from his former employer, according to a media release Tuesday. Daniel Fruits, 47, was hired to manage and run a trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a 4.5 year period. From Jan. 2015 through June 2019, a Kentucky based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Local family’s bond with doctor goes beyond medicine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Hanna Knowling was pregnant, she found out her daughter’s skull had fused before she was born. Ruthie Knowling was born without a soft spot, which means her brain and head would not grow properly. When Ruthie was three months old, she was sent to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to have a piece of her skull removed to allow her brain and head to grow normally.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for man involved in 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man they suspect is involved in a double homicide that killed two other men in 2021. Police say Lamar Ball, 33, is wanted for the murders of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin. On June 28,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy