WISH-TV
More Funds Needed for Head Start Programs in Indiana for Equal Opportunity, according to report
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Institute for Early Education Research released a new nationwide report focused on the state of Head Start and Early Head Start for children. More specifically, they looked at equity and disparity gaps and based on Indiana’s individual stats inside the report, the institute feels...
WISH-TV
Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
WISH-TV
Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths...
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts at GasBuddy say prices at the pump could drop below $3 a gallon. A gallon of unleaded gasoline cost an average of $3.52 in the U.S. on Monday, down about 12 cents from a week ago.
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
WISH-TV
Feds: 2 from Fishers indicted in Texas for laundering stolen money through crypto
TYLER, Texas (WISH) — According to court documents, 21 people including two people from Fishers were indicted in Texas for their involvement in a scheme to launder stolen money using crypto currencies. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, all 21 people are...
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
WISH-TV
Judge sets January hearing in Delphi murders case
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge in the case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January on two major requests in the case. The judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request for a gag order in the case, and on Allen’s request to have the trial moved out of Carroll County.
WISH-TV
Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower age to legally carry firearms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms. Republican State Rep. Jim Olsen wants to change the age from 21 to 18 years old. It is already getting pushback from Democratic lawmakers. Democrats said expanding gun access to young ages should...
WISH-TV
Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
WISH-TV
More than 20 years after admitting to killing wife and son, Indianapolis man still awaits trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sept. 21, 1999, police looking into armed robberies of two Pizza Hut restaurants found two bodies stuffed in a freezer inside of the garage at 3950 Thrush Drive on the near westside of Indianapolis. Within days of the discovery, police made an arrest. The suspect,...
WISH-TV
Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs more deputies
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The department wants to hire nine new “merit” or road deputies to replace personnel that are retiring or leaving the department beginning in December. However the talent pool of interested applicants is shrinking and the competition to hire them is increasing. Hamilton County’s...
WISH-TV
Greenwood man sentenced 6 years for embezzling $14 million from employer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for embezzling $14 million from his former employer, according to a media release Tuesday. Daniel Fruits, 47, was hired to manage and run a trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a 4.5 year period. From Jan. 2015 through June 2019, a Kentucky based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company.
WISH-TV
Local family’s bond with doctor goes beyond medicine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Hanna Knowling was pregnant, she found out her daughter’s skull had fused before she was born. Ruthie Knowling was born without a soft spot, which means her brain and head would not grow properly. When Ruthie was three months old, she was sent to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to have a piece of her skull removed to allow her brain and head to grow normally.
WISH-TV
Potatoes may be the secret to shedding pounds, new study shows
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For so long people have been told to stay away from starches like potatoes for fear of gaining weight. However, a new study shows potatoes could be key in helping dieters actually lose weight. Click on the link above to find out why.
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for man involved in 2021 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man they suspect is involved in a double homicide that killed two other men in 2021. Police say Lamar Ball, 33, is wanted for the murders of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin. On June 28,...
WISH-TV
With roundabout delayed, 141st Street crossing at State Road 37 to become right-in, right-out
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 37 at 141st Street on the Fishers-Noblesville border will be temporarily changed to a right-in, right-out intersection after a delay in converting it into a roundabout as part of a larger project, the 37Thrives group announced Wednesday night on Zoom. The project has...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man facing 35 felonies for series of armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they’ve linked an Indianapolis man to a series of armed robberies. He’s now facing nearly three dozen felony charges in the case. Jovonni Sanders, 26, is believed to be behind ten robberies committed between Dec. 5, 2021 and March 8, 2022. The...
