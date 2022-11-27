ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdon, GA

The Extra Point: Bowdon vs. Early County

By Sylvie Sparks
WDHN
WDHN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuIKg_0jOhyrwW00

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats hosted the Bowdon Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II football playoffs.

The Bobcats went up two scores early, but Bowdon prevailed 36-26 when time ran out ending Early County’s postseason run.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers Flag Football season ends in playoffs with loss to Dodge County

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Flag Football Team (SCHS) competed extremely hard all season and ended up facing Dodge County (DC) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs on Tuesday, November 29. In that game, SCHS trailed DC 7-0 at halftime and had a chance to tie the game after quarterback Haley Moore threw a touchdown pass to Alyssia Franklin. However, the Lady Panthers failed to convert the extra point and turned the ball over on interceptions during their next two possessions. As a result, SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 7-6. With the loss, the Lady Panthers end the 2022 season with a record of 4-4.
Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
ATLANTA, GA
wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
ALBANY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County

1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street

ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting

ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
WDHN

WDHN

688
Followers
777
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy