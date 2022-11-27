The Extra Point: Bowdon vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats hosted the Bowdon Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II football playoffs.
The Bobcats went up two scores early, but Bowdon prevailed 36-26 when time ran out ending Early County’s postseason run.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
