Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
A man from Sheffield is due in court in January after being arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident .
Vermont State Police accuse Joseph Mosher, 39, of firing several bullets into a house on Route 122 in Sheffield while someone else was inside it. The incident took place shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.
No one was hurt. Mosher is charged with reckless endangerment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.
Comments / 0