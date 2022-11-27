Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident

A man from Sheffield is due in court in January after being arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident .

Vermont State Police accuse Joseph Mosher, 39, of firing several bullets into a house on Route 122 in Sheffield while someone else was inside it. The incident took place shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.

No one was hurt. Mosher is charged with reckless endangerment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.