Sheffield, VT

Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

A man from Sheffield is due in court in January after being arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident .

Vermont State Police accuse Joseph Mosher, 39, of firing several bullets into a house on Route 122 in Sheffield while someone else was inside it. The incident took place shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.

No one was hurt. Mosher is charged with reckless endangerment.

