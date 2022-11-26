ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Hockenson is all-in with Kirk Cousins

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were aggressive at the trade deadline in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson and he has been a difference-maker for the purple and gold.

Through four games, Hockenson has been a favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins and they have built a special connection. He has 35 targets that have turned into 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. His presence has also extended to helping Justin Jefferson get open and it’s made a big-time impact across the board.

After the game on Sunday, Hockenson was asked about what it’s like to be around Cousins and his answer paints a beautiful picture.

“The guy is special in the fact he truly is a leader. He truly is one of those guys who will take a shot, get back up and say, ‘That wasn’t you, it was on me.’ To have a guy like that lead the huddle is special. It gives you a sense of confidence and a sense of poise that’s rare to be around. I’ve been around a couple like that, but to have a guy like that in the huddle…Winning games starts with him. Going through this whole process, it starts with him.”

Tremendous words of positivity from Hockenson who has been a member of the Vikings for a mere 26 days. What he said about Cousins is the epitome of how things are different from the last regime with Mike Zimmer.

