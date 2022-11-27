Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates the start of the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holidays in the stateline.

Saturday was the tenth year for the “Stroll on State” festival. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the parade Saturday afternoon, which included local groups, organizations and their pups handing out candy to kids and kids at heart. There were also 10 larger than life helium balloons, including one celebrating the Rockford Peaches.

“Stroll on State” is a tradition for many families in the stateline. It is a time to celebrate the beginning of the holidays and meet up with friends and family.

Some local kids were excited to talk about what their favorite part was.

We’re here at the festival of the fair, so we had very much fun,” one kid said. “Oh, Santa.”

“I just want to say, Happy Christmas and Happy New Year, so yeah,” another added.

“I wanna say hi to Santa, you know,” a third said. “Just came out to hang out with our friends. The Candy, the candy, the candy!”

The festival wrapped up with a fireworks show.

