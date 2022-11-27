ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mwcconnection.com

UNLV Takes the Cannon and Breaks the Losing Streak

UNLV started off this game slow with giving up 13 points on defense in the 1st Quarter after a few offensive miscues. Also, the Rebels starting QB Doug Brumfield was knocked out of the game early with injury. QB Harrison Bailey came into replace him. At the end of the...
PARADISE, NV
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
goldrushcam.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE

