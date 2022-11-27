Read full article on original website
mwcconnection.com
UNLV Takes the Cannon and Breaks the Losing Streak
UNLV started off this game slow with giving up 13 points on defense in the 1st Quarter after a few offensive miscues. Also, the Rebels starting QB Doug Brumfield was knocked out of the game early with injury. QB Harrison Bailey came into replace him. At the end of the...
mwcconnection.com
UNLV Basketball Update: Runnin’ Rebels Continue to Win in the Early Season
Leading scorer: G Keshon Gilbert (23 points) Leading Scorer: G Elijah Harkness (24 points) Leading Scorers: C David Muoka (12 points), G Elijah Harkness (15 points), G Luis Rodriguez (12 points), G Keshon Gilbert (11 points). This was a good team win. Monday Nov. 21st vs Southern IL - Score:...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation isn’t as advertised
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
Travelers Should Avoid This Popular California Destination
One California tourist destination was included on Fodors 2023 'no' list.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
fox10phoenix.com
As Lake Mead dries up, its history and dark secrets are being uncovered
As we lose water in the southwest, we gain something. Access to the land that was once home to dozens of different groups of people over hundreds of years. That means finding artifacts, towns once underwater, and bodies. As you walk down to the shoreline at Lake Mead, you'll pass...
