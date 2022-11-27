BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and faculty at Burlington High School on Wednesday shared the gift of giving this holiday season. For the past eight years, BHS security guard Troy Austin has organized a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in the greater Burlington area. What he didn’t know is that over the last couple of months, students and staff have been secretly collecting toys to jump-start this year’s toy drive. They surprised Austin with the gifts Wednesday afternoon in what he thought was just a regular staff meeting.

