Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Harry Styles Honors Christine McVie With Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ At Concert: Watch
Harry Styles, 28, honored Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie after her death, by performing a cover to the band’s song “Songbird.” Harry’s beautiful tribute happened at his concert in Santiago, Chile on his Love On Tour on December 1. The Don’t Worry Darling star sang into the microphone and played the guitar as the entire audience was captivated by his cover of the 1977 song. Christine wrote “Songbird” and used to sing it at Fleetwood Mac concerts.
Comments / 0