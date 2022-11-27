Caleb Williams Hits Heisman Pose After Standout USC Rushing Touchdown

The star quarterback made quite the statement following an impressive score against Notre Dame.

USC star Caleb Williams seems to feel pretty good about his chances at claiming the Heisman Trophy as the regular season nears its end.

The sophomore quarterback indicated as much on Saturday night during No. 6 USC’s clash with No. 15 Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In the midst of another standout performance, Williams added to his case after turning in another sensational highlight. With the Trojans up 10–7 with under a minute to go in the first half, the dynamic 6-foot-1 signal-caller increased his team’s lead after keeping the ball on a read-option handoff and scrambling his way to a nifty five-yard touchdown.

As teammates congratulated him on his walk to the sideline, Williams took a moment to break out a Heisman pose, signaling to the world that he’s fully aware of where he stands in the race for the coveted trophy.

Needless to say, the celebration was a nice finishing touch to the half for Williams, who boasted a 10-of-13 stat line for 146 yards and a touchdown at the break.

While it remains to be seen if Williams’s pose is a sign of things to come, the Trojans quarterback entered Saturday’s contest as a resounding favorite following a day full of upsets. Williams’s chance at the Heisman notably received a nice bump after Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud struggled in a loss to Michigan earlier in the day.

Should Williams ultimately become a Heisman finalist and win the award, he would be only the eighth USC player to achieve the honor. Entering Saturday night, Williams ranked fifth in the nation with 316.4 yards per game, and has logged 33 touchdown passes with just three interceptions.

