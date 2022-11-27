There are reports suggesting West Virginia has found its next athletic director, but that does not mean they will be finding a new head coach. After breaking the news about North Texas athletic director Wren Baker taking over for Shane Lyons at WVU, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Brown will not be fired and will return for another season as head coach. This goes along with a report from ESPN saying the same thing last week.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO