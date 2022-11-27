Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Get Official Visit From 4-Star Cornerback Amare Snowden
The West Virginia football program could end up benefiting from a recent coaching change. Since the departure of Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, many current Bearcat 2023 commitments have either been de-committing or considering other programs. One of the bigger losses for the Bearcats is 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden...
wvsportsnow.com
Cincinnati OL Commit Nick Oliveira on WVU: ‘I Was Super Happy When They Extended Offer’
On the heels of possibly needing to re-evaluate his plans for the future, West Virginia Sports Now reached out to Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira after he received an offer from WVU. Luke Fickell deciding to leave Cincinnati to become the head coach at Wisconsin sent shockwaves through college football, especially...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: Who is West Virginia AD Wren Baker?
Who is Wren Baker? He’s West Virginia’s new athletic director, but why is WVU sold him as the right guy to take over the athletic department guide it, in particular the football program, into the future?. Mike Asti spoke with Brett Vito, who serves as the North Texas...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Makes Offer to FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers
While recruiting is still important for a program, the transfer portal now allows schools to build back up even quicker. West Virginia makes another offer to a player in the portal, this one to a wide receiver. Tyrese Chambers announced he received an offer from WVU on Wednesday afternoon. A...
wvsportsnow.com
Tulsa Transfer CB Kenney Solomon II Receives Offer from West Virginia Football
West Virginia is looking to the transfer portal to quickly repair one of its weakest units from the 2022 season. WVU has extended an offer to Tulsa transfer cornerback Kenney Solomon II. The Mountaineers appear to be one of Solomon’s first offers from a major conference program since deciding to enter the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Xavier for Big East-Big 12 Battle
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon about the upcoming matchup against Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati. Huggins talked about playing long-time rival Xavier for the first time in 14 years as well as previewed their current team under head coach Sean Miller.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
wvsportsnow.com
It’s Official: West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown to Remain at WVU
Neal Brown will be back as head coach at West Virginia. A final decision has finally been made. Rob Alsop, who was put in charge of WVU athletics on an interim basis after the university parted ways with Shane Lyons, released a statement, which confirmed reports, saying WVU still feels Brown should lead the football program and that he has already been in talks with newly hired athletic director Wren Baker.
wvsportsnow.com
Rhode Island OL Transfer Ajani Cornelius Announces Offer from West Virginia
For all the talk about players West Virginia loses to the transfer portal, it can work both ways and be a source to add too. And WVU is looking to the portal to help rebuild one of its most important units. Ajani Cornelius, who announced he is entering the portal...
wvsportsnow.com
Official: West Virginia University Hires Wren Baker as New Director of Athletics
On Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University made it official that Wren Baker will become the new Director of Athletics. Baker has served six years as the North Texas AD. Baker will become the university’s 13th AD in school history. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob Alsop, the...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over North Carolina Central
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith spoke with the media following their team’s win over the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU to Hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as Next Director of Athletics
As first reported by SI’s Ross Dellenger, West Virginia University is expected to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their next Director of Athletics. Baker served as UNT’s AD since 2016, as well as Vice President. Baker is 44-years-old and is a native of Oklahoma. The University...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: Neal Brown to Return as West Virginia Football Head Coach
There are reports suggesting West Virginia has found its next athletic director, but that does not mean they will be finding a new head coach. After breaking the news about North Texas athletic director Wren Baker taking over for Shane Lyons at WVU, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Brown will not be fired and will return for another season as head coach. This goes along with a report from ESPN saying the same thing last week.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reactions from Report of WVU Hiring Wren Baker as AD
Following the report of WVU hiring North Texas AD Wren Baker, let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say. It appears as North Texas fans are disappointed of Baker leaving for West Virginia. West Virginia fans showed their love to the hire, as well as their questions.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 1
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of the Pitt Stop. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State in Top 8 in CFP Rankings. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: How Adding Carlos Santana Could Help Pirates.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: End of Season Review, Reaction
On the final review and reaction episode of the Country Roads Webcast offered some thoughts after the Shane Lyons bombshell of an interview before diving into the numbers and reviewing the final WVU football game of 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
WDTV
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
