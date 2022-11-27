ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

New Wave Pro Wrestling hosts a charitable fundraiser

By Terry Craig
 5 days ago

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – New Wave Pro Wrestling held a fundraising event at its show on Saturday.

Event organizers collected non-perishable food items at its wrestling event for the West Vigo Community Center’s food pantry. They also collected toys for Toys for Tots.

The wrestling event took place at the WVCC.

Promoter Mykie Guess said that they sold out the WVCC and raised hundreds of cans for the cause.

“It is important for the whole community to come out and be involved and give back with the canned food,” Guess explained.

Officials with the event said that they hope to host fundraisers like this again in the future.

