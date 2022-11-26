Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
nbc15.com
Green Alert issued for Madison man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home...
x1071.com
One-Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sherriff’s department responded to Highway 23 in Willow Springs Township Sunday around 7:30am for a one vehicle accident. 50 year old Jerald Carlson of Stockton, Illinois was traveling on Highway 23 when he fell asleep while driving, causing his vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Carlson was taken by EMS to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Carlson’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames.
nbc15.com
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially charged with 9th offense OWI. According to the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Mount Horeb was driving eastbound on HWY 18 around 5:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
x1071.com
Mount Horeb Man Seriously Injured, Faces 9th OWI Charge
Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
Madison crews rescue two people who fell through ice on Yahara River
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews rescued two people who they said fell through thin ice on the Yahara River. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the area of the river near the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Two people had walked out onto the ice and fell through about 150...
x1071.com
Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana
A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
Madison police continue to investigate fatal downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are still investigating a shooting that left a man dead last week. Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison was shot and killed near the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive last Tuesday. Police said Riley was in an altercation with someone prior to the shooting and may have known the shooter. Police have...
x1071.com
Madison Nitty Gritty will not reopen before Dec. 13 after fire
MADISON, Wis. — Patrons hoping to go to the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison will have to wait a few more weeks. The restaurant, which was damaged in a fire earlier this month, will not reopen until Dec. 13 at the earliest. No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.
x1071.com
No one injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Jefferson, police say
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson over the weekend, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday, the department said officers and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 block of South High Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
Fitchburg police investigating shooting that left man injured
MADISON, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting that they said left a man injured on Sunday. Police said the man called 911 to report he had been shot just after 1:40 p.m. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation showed that the shooting occurred in the parking...
Boxes of vape pens stolen from north Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said multiple boxes of vape pens were stolen from a gas station on the city’s north side. Police said four people were seen walking around the Mobil Gas Station in the 3100 block of North Sherman Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. One person kicked open a glass door and two...
Man located, missing person alert cancelled
MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash in Dodge Co., Wi | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash on State Highway 19 at State Highway 26 was identified as Joseph R. Berger (67-years-old, from Cambria, WI). Mr. Berger was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died on 11-26-22.
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 16 when one vehicle slow down and attempted to...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
x1071.com
Two People Injured in Crash Involving Garbage Truck in Iowa County
Two people were injured in a crash involving a garbage truck on Highway 151 Saturday. The crash was reported to Iowa County authorities Saturday around 1:30pm. The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of the crash near County Highway YZ in Dodgeville Township. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Ridgeway Fire, Mineral Point Fire, and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. Two people were taken by ambulance for injuries, and UW Medflight responded directly to the hospital to assist. The Iowa County Highway Department also assisted at the scene, and Wegner’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
