Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Green Alert issued for Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One-Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sherriff’s department responded to Highway 23 in Willow Springs Township Sunday around 7:30am for a one vehicle accident. 50 year old Jerald Carlson of Stockton, Illinois was traveling on Highway 23 when he fell asleep while driving, causing his vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Carlson was taken by EMS to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Carlson’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames.
BEAVER DAM, WI
x1071.com

Mount Horeb Man Seriously Injured, Faces 9th OWI Charge

Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana

A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison Nitty Gritty will not reopen before Dec. 13 after fire

MADISON, Wis. — Patrons hoping to go to the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison will have to wait a few more weeks. The restaurant, which was damaged in a fire earlier this month, will not reopen until Dec. 13 at the earliest. No one was hurt in the fire; the Madison Fire Department has not said what may have caused it.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

No one injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Jefferson, police say

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson over the weekend, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday, the department said officers and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 block of South High Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man located, missing person alert cancelled

MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Two People Injured in Crash Involving Garbage Truck in Iowa County

Two people were injured in a crash involving a garbage truck on Highway 151 Saturday. The crash was reported to Iowa County authorities Saturday around 1:30pm. The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of the crash near County Highway YZ in Dodgeville Township. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Ridgeway Fire, Mineral Point Fire, and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. Two people were taken by ambulance for injuries, and UW Medflight responded directly to the hospital to assist. The Iowa County Highway Department also assisted at the scene, and Wegner’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

