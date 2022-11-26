Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO