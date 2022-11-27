Read full article on original website
Ngozi Fulani hasn't heard from Buckingham Palace since Lady Susan Hussey questioning
Ngozi Fulani hasn't heard from Buckingham Palace since she was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey. The Sistah Space charity boss revealed on Wednesday (30.11.22) that she had been repeatedly asked where she was "really" from while attending a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla earlier this week, and it subsequently emerged Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting had stepped down from her post in the royal household as a result of the exchange.
Royal news – live: Prince William’s Earthshot Prize taking place tonight amid palace racism scandal
Prince William and Kate are set to present awards at the annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday alongside Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shaileen Woodley.This ceremony, which was founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators, comes amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.On Friday, Prince and Princess of Wales are also scheduled to visit Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge followed by a short tour of the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy.This trip has been...
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has hailed Prince Harry as an example of the "softer side of masculinity". The 41-year-old duchess has explained that her children's book, 'The Bench', was inspired by Prince Harry's bond with their three-year-old son, Archie.
Kevin Spacey cast in indie film Control
Kevin Spacey has been cast in the indie film 'Control'. The disgraced actor, who is set to appear in court in the UK over multiple charges of sexual assault next summer, will feature in a voice-only role in the thriller as the main antagonist.
Steven Spielberg misses Gotham Awards due to COVID
Steven Spielberg missed the Gotham Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. The iconic 75-year-old filmmaker was meant to appear at the ceremony in New York on Monday night (28.11.22) to present Michelle Williams with a performer tribute, but he was instead replaced by Paul Dano, who co-starred with the actress in Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'.
Warwick Davis 'hopes to introduce a new generation to Willow'
Warwick Davis is excited to "introduce a whole new generation of fans" to Willow. The 52-year-old actor has reprised the role for a new Disney series, and he hopes that young viewers will be charmed by the character.
Rita Ora enjoys 'health-conscious birthday celebrations'
Rita Ora celebrated her 32nd birthday by taking a trip to the French Alps. The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - jetted off to the Alps earlier this month to celebrate the landmark at a luxurious chalet, which featured a private gym and a swimming pool.
Gwendoline Christie felt 'beautiful for the first time on screen' in Wednesday
Gwendoline Christie says playing Principal Larissa Weems in 'Wednesday' was the "first time she's ever felt beautiful" on screen. The 44-year-old actress portrays the Nevermore Academy head in the Netflix series based on the titular Addams Family character - who is played by Jenna Ortega - and she has thanked director Tim Burton and the hair and makeup team for making her feel good about her appearance.
Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is BBC 6 Music's Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' has been crowned BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year. The hip-hop legend's acclaimed 2022 LP beat the likes of Yard Act's 'The Overload', Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Fontaines D.C.'s 'Skinty Fia' and Arctic Monkeys' 'The Car' to the top spot.
Jessica Brown Findlay gives birth to twin boys
Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys. The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her baby boys on November 5, which is also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.
Matty Healy reveals The 1975 worked on another version of Taylor Swift's Midnights
Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition. The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmakers appeared on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' to be interviewed in front of a live audience and Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released, to which he let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”
Kim Kardashian 'focuses on being a good co-parent'
Kim Kardashian is determined to be a "good co-parent" after finalizing her divorce. The 42-year-old star recently reached an agreement with Kanye West over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Could Be an All-Time Smash, but It Can’t Save 2022 Box Office
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) opens December 15. But even if James Cameron’s much-hyped sequel immediately exceeds its highest expectations… there is no chance that the U.S./Canada 2022 box office can reach even low-end hopes of an $8 billion cumulative total. Still, an opening similar to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the same weekend last year ($260 million debut and $573 million by December 31), would be terrific for the feature and its director. No guarantee that will happen, of course, but it’s never smart to bet against Cameron. Whatever happens will represent improvement over a disappointing November. We held out...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize their divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement. The 42-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021, and they've now reached an agreement over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.
