Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody.

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday.

The boys, ages 11 months old and 3 years old, were found in a bathtub covered in clothes with the water running and overflowing onto the bathroom floor, according to police. The boys had multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to police. They were taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

“I heard the father screaming in the hallways, ‘Help me! Help me!’ That when he brought the two boys, lifeless, covered in blood,” said Shannon Holifield, a neighbor of the family. “It’s horrible…I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight…it’s very sad.”

The horrific ordeal began when police were called to the apartment building, described by authorities as a family shelter, in Mount Hope around 7:20 p.m. for a woman reportedly acting erratic and trying to burn items. They found the mother, 24, on the third floor and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to a hospital, police said.

Before they left for the hospital, a family friend told police the woman’s children were in the care of their father, according to the NYPD. Shortly after the mother was taken away, police were called back to the apartment for a report of two unresponsive children at the same location.

“Patrol officers returned to the apartment, where they found an 11-month-old baby boy and a 3-year-old male unresponsive with multiple stab wounds about the body,” NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie said.

Officers and a family member tried to resuscitate the children using CPR until ambulances arrived but the children could not be saved. Police said the mother was in custody but has not yet been arrested.

Police said there was at least one domestic violence incident between the couple in the past, but it was several years ago.

