Vegetation fire threatens commercial structures in Bay Ho

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters responded to the scene of a vegetation fire in Bay Ho on Saturday, said Deputy Chief of San Diego Fire Brian Raines.

Fire officials received multiple calls reporting the fire, which was located behind commercial structures on the 5500 block of Santa Fe Street, just after 3 p.m.

Raines said firefighters arrived within minutes and found about a quarter acre of vegetation in flames behind the structures. Fire officials were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent any damage to the structures.

Raines said the fire boarded on the east side by the rail road tracks, which prompted fire officials to contact train operators and have them temporarily reduce speed.

No evacuations were ordered in the area and no there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

