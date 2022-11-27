Tennessee-Vanderbilt halftime leaders

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is playing at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

The Vols lead Vanderbilt, 21-0, at halftime.

The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

At halftime, Vols Wire looks at statistical leaders. Tennessee’s halftime leaders are listed below.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports