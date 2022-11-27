Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady
MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
‘He never finished the job’: Memphis football icons want thousands of dollars back from contractor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis football father-son duo worry a contractor dropped the ball on jobs worth thousands of dollars. “One of the things that probably hurt me more than anything is to feel that I was used,” said Glenn Rogers Sr., the first Black football player for then-Memphis State University.
Toy drive held in honor of mother murdered in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the holiday season is a time to get together with family, but the season can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one. A local church is taking steps to spread the love this year after a member of its congregation was murdered, leaving behind her two young boys.
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
actionnews5.com
City watch issued after concerning text message
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch for Julius Clark. According to police, Clark sent a text message to a friend stating, “by time you read this I’m dead”. Clark is described as a black male, around 5′11, 160 pounds, and...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
actionnews5.com
Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
therebelwalk.com
Judkins Recognized as Best Player In Mississippi
Oxford, Miss. – For the third consecutive year, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding player in the state of Mississippi. The C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening and Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was announced as the winner. Judkins...
actionnews5.com
State leaders to address 3G school controversy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district. This means MSCS...
localmemphis.com
Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
actionnews5.com
Shots fired on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired on I-240 westbound Thursday night near the Quince Road overpass, police say. Although no one was struck, police say the commotion caused a driver to hit a guardrail, causing a minor cut. The westbound entry ramp is closed, and the right shoulder is...
Memphis named one of the global "23 Best Places to Go in 2023"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has been named to the global list of “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” and “23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler writers and editors. Memphis Tourism made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
