Hardeman County, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City watch issued after concerning text message

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch for Julius Clark. According to police, Clark sent a text message to a friend stating, “by time you read this I’m dead”. Clark is described as a black male, around 5′11, 160 pounds, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
MEMPHIS, TN
therebelwalk.com

Judkins Recognized as Best Player In Mississippi

Oxford, Miss. – For the third consecutive year, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding player in the state of Mississippi. The C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening and Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was announced as the winner. Judkins...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

State leaders to address 3G school controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district. This means MSCS...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shots fired on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired on I-240 westbound Thursday night near the Quince Road overpass, police say. Although no one was struck, police say the commotion caused a driver to hit a guardrail, causing a minor cut. The westbound entry ramp is closed, and the right shoulder is...
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Human remains found in Mississippi woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS

