Georgia will have its hands full defensively this weekend as they try to contain Jayden Daniels, a true dual-threat quarterback. During the regular season, Daniels threw for over 2,500 yards and tacked on 824 yards on the ground as well. Trying to slow down a player with Daniels' skill set is a grind but Georgia has faired well against mobile quarterbacks this season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO