East Saint Louis, IL

East St. Louis tops Prairie Ridge, earns 10th state championship

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The East St. Louis Football Flyers earned their tenth high school football state championship on Saturday.

East St. Louis defeated the Prairie Ridge Wolves from Crystal Lake, Illinois, by a score of 57-7 to earn the Illinois Class 6A State Championship.

The Flyers rolled to 57 unanswered points, picked up more than 200 yards of offense in both halves and cruised to 28 points in the third quarter.

East St. Louis won its second state title over the past four years and fourth under head coach Darren Sunkett in two decades. The Flyers finish the season with a 13-2 overall record.

