2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Hamilton Road for reports of an “active aggressor” after a caller said there were multiple shots fired into the New Season Church as a funeral was happening, adding that they believed there were at least two people shot inside.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said people had started to walk out the front door of the church at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, but before the body was brought out of the building, people inside a black Honda Civic with a temporary tag drove by and opened fire.

Some of the funeral attendees were also armed, so they drew their pistols and shot back at the car, officials said.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the pelvis outside of the church, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the burial reportedly took place later Saturday afternoon.

Police did not issue any information about the suspect(s), but they did say the shooting may be gang-related.

“Detectives suspect the shooting was the result of a beef between two factions of people,” Metro police said in a statement Saturday evening.

An officer told News 2 the shooting took place after the funeral for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson , who was shot at Watkins Park on Nov. 14 and died from her injuries.

Police announced earlier this week that an arrest order had been issued in connection with Johnson’s death, charging 17-year-old Alarenta Waters with criminal homicide. He allegedly opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after she and and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight.

If you have any information about Waters’ whereabouts, or about the black Honda Civic involved in the shooting outside Johnson’s funeral service, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

